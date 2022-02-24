Stick to your roots with the big window original. From its rubberised Swoosh, to its splashy collar and tongue, to its perforated detailing, the Nike Air Max BW comes back in a nearly 1:1 remake. Staying true to the Tinker Hatfield design that became synonymous with the electronic dance scene, it keeps the OG details you love: Max cushioning, plush foam midsole and airy mesh accents. The painted line on the midsole and matching colour accents energise your outfit. SKU: DM9094-100