Retro '90s vibes define this remastered Air Max 90—a homage to the silhouette's heritage that speaks for itself. Sun-kissed colours on classic, supple leather and textured suede mudguards take things way, way back for a vintage look and feel. Sports-inspired details on the mesh combine with reflective Swooshes to add a modern touch, but this feels closer to a throwback edition of an original AM90 that never got released—until now.