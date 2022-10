The Air Jordan VIII debuted in 1993, when MJ was lighting up the scoreboard en route to his third consecutive title. More than the chenille Jumpman logo, more than the brushstrokes graphic on the mudguard, it was recognised for its twin straps that crossed over the laces. It returns this time in a suede construction, sporting a combination of Black, White and Red that will ring bells for fans of the Air Jordan IV 'Cement' colourway.