Playtime Gets a Shake-Up
In Shake-Ups, pro skater Sky Brown and her little brother, Ocean, show kids how easy and fun it is to stay active at home together. Borrowed from Nike's PLAYlist series on YouTube, Shake-Ups are the perfect blend of games and exercise for kids at home.
Meet the Hosts
Sky
Skate, Surf, Shred and Stoke!! 🤙🏻 LOVE a Challenge, Fuelled on FUN!! ✊🏻🔥 🌊⚡️ 🇯🇵 🇬🇧
Sky is a 12-year-old professional skateboarder, avid surfer and winner of ABC's first season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. But with all her accomplishments, she's still "just a regular kid", and lives by her motto: Be brave, be strong, have fun and do it because you love it!
Ocean
I want to be a SUPERHERO and a ROCKSTAR!!⚡️🎸🔥🕺🏼🤟🏼✊🏼
Eight-year-old Ocean loves skating, surfing, playing drums and hanging out with his big sister. Occasionally wearing fake tattoos, he isn't afraid to shake his booty or make jokes about smelly stuff.
Types of Activities
Shake-Ups are games that incorporate classic workout moves, like lunges, sit-ups, push-ups, burpees and a whole lot more. Games like Kick-Tac-Toe, Plank Ball and No-Laugh Lunge are all ways kids can play while improving balance, coordination and strength. Check out the description below each video to see what's in store, and what skill kids will get to practise.
Watch the Latest Episode
Strength • Stability
Pick a Card, Any Card ...
Grab a deck of cards for a walk-out war. Then practise workout moves like burpees and mountain climbers with a flip of the coin.
"Just like a lot of you, my brother Ocean and I are at home and trying to find things to do to stay active. I got us some really great ideas".
Sky Brown
Pro Skateboarder and Nike Shake-Ups Host