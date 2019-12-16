Bam. Bam. Bam. That’s how it starts. Just Raheem, a ball and a wall.
Just another naughty kid from Brent with a dream. He can see Wembley stadium from here and he’s not going to stop. Dinner’s ready and his mum’s shouting her head off. Bam. Bam. Bam. Just five minutes more.
LEARN FROM THE BEST THERE IS
His teachers are going mad. Raheem’s always in trouble. But how is he supposed to concentrate when it’s almost break time. Out there he’s Ronaldinho. With the elastico, the nutmegs, the no-look passes. The teachers can wait, because Raheem’s got some studying to do.
GO AS FAR AS IT TAKES
Raheem’s getting noticed but training’s miles away. So his sister takes him right across London. 3 buses there, 3 buses back. It’s past 11PM. By the next time they’re home. But they’ll do it all again the next day. And the next day. And the day after that.
SMASH ALL EXPECTATIONS
‘You’ll never make it’ they say. ‘The odds are against you’ they say. But Raheem’s obviously not listening. By 17 he’s playing for England. By 24 he’s captain. And he’s only getting started. One day he’ll be the best in the world. No matter what they say.
SHUT DOWN THE HATE
He’s won back-to-back prems and has England caps for days. But Raheem and other players are getting hate in the press. All because of how they look and how they grew up. His mum raised him right. So Raheem shuts down the hate with some words of his own. Because it’s not just about him, but the players who come after.