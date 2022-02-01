Does Nike Produce Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Shoes?

Our planet is our playing field—without it, there is no place to do the sports and activities we love, no reason for the fitness goals we strive to reach. It doesn't matter if you're an outdoorsy athlete who loves to hit the trails or a champion on the treadmill in your local gym—climate change impacts all of us, and we all need to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint.

While much of our individual carbon footprint comes from the energy we use in our homes and the miles we put on our vehicles, there are other choices that impact the environment, including the products we buy. Sneakers are no exception. That's why Nike is committed to offering footwear options and running shoes that are eco-friendly. If you see a Nike sneaker or shoe style marked with 'Sustainable Materials', that means the shoe is produced with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.