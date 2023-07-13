Nike releases its ReactX technology, aiming to optimise energy return, lower carbon footprint

Nike releases its ReactX technology, aiming to optimise energy return and lower its carbon footprint
Product news
The new foam was tested over a five-year period to inform the advancements.
Original content published: 13 July 2023
What to know:
- New Nike ReactX technology in the brand's Infinity React shoe series enhances runners' energy return.
- The foam was refined over a five-year period to boost athletic performance and decrease the material's environmental impact.
Today, Nike has unveiled its newest instalment of advanced foam technology: ReactX. After testing the foam for five years, the sportswear company has incorporated the updated foam into its InfinityRN 4 model. The updated foam offers a higher energy return than the previous technology used in the collection, Nike React foam.
In addition to helping bolster optimal running performance, the foam also helps to reduce the carbon footprint Nike produces as a whole. According to a press release announcing the updates, "ReactX is engineered to cut down its carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43 percent due to reduced energy in the manufacturing process, and increase energy return by 13 percent".
To arrive at this destination, Nike staffers reviewed and tested developments for five years. Throughout the course of testing, different methods of manufacturing that keep the athlete at the core of the design were reviewed. Designers also assessed how to help lower the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process.
Enter injection moulding, which, according to Nike, is simpler than previous manufacturing methods and helps to lower the carbon footprint. However, up until now, foam created through injection moulding had created a product with lower energy return, impacting athletic performance. In contrast, the previous method of compression moulding is known to create responsive foams with higher energy returns, but this method comes with a higher footprint.
To solve this problem, Nike created ReactX—the result of research, development and testing to find the balance between runners' performance needs and the environmental impact of using injection moulding for foam production. With the new foam technology and injection moulding, the foam delivers both higher energy returns and a lowered carbon footprint.
In addition to featuring ReactX foam, the Nike InfinityRN 4s also feature a breathable upper constructed out of Nike Flyknit material and a soft, supportive collar. While the Flyknit material offers additional flexibility and containment for a runner's foot, it also uses, on average, 60 percent less waste than traditional upper manufacturing processes, the release said.
Available on 13 July, athletes will be able to purchase Nike InfinityRN 4s on Nike.com and at selected retailers.