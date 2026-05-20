The Ultimate Earbuds for Every Workout: Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 Are Now Available

The additional functionality of the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 compared to the previous version means the earbuds are a top choice for a breadth of activities and athletes:

Runners and other athletes who need a secure fit and don't want earbuds falling out, even during intense workouts

Athletes who train in multiple ways—running, biking, strength training, yoga, dance fitness—and want to use the same earbuds for all of them

Nike Run Club app users who want coaching and run stats in real time, delivered through the earbuds instead of having to look at a fitness watch or phone

Athletes who want heart rate data for tracking their progress and don't want to have to use multiple devices for that info

Nike x Powerbeats 2 Pro blend so many key features and innovation that Nike athlete LeBron James uses the special-edition earbuds to lock in whenever he's playing golf.

"I've been part of the Beats journey since day one with the original Powerbeats, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 represent everything I need in my daily routine, whether I'm training, recovering or just living life", he says. "These aren't just my go-to earbuds; they're built for anyone who refuses to compromise on performance".