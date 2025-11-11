Introducing the Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket: Where Groundbreaking Product Innovation Meets Practicality and Functionality
Product news
Designed to provide warmth, comfort and adaptability in extreme trail conditions, Lava Loft is the result of Nike ACG's data-driven research, technological innovation and extensive hands-on testing.
- Nike ACG is releasing the 283g (approx.), 700-fill Lava Loft Jacket, offering warmth, breathability and protection from the elements—everything that athletes need to adapt to whatever environmental conditions they face on the trails.
- Backed by extensive research and athlete testing, as well as Nike Running Innovation, the Lava Loft Jacket is the perfect field jacket for trail runners.
- The ultra-lightweight jacket fits into its very own pocket, making it ideal for packing light when outdoor activities are on the travel itinerary.
- Lava Loft launches globally starting on 1 January 2026, on Nike.com and at select retail locations.
Outdoor athletes gearing up for winter 2026 on the trails have a new must-have item to add to their packing list: the Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket. Weighing just 283g (approx.), the 700-fill jacket was designed with warmth, breathability and protection from the elements in mind—everything that athletes need to adapt to a multitude of conditions they face on the trails.
The Lava Loft Jacket's adaptability in extreme climates comes thanks to a data-driven combination of Nike insulation, venting and other technologies. Unveiled during the 2025 China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the Lava Loft Jacket is a true example of Nike Running Innovation meeting the adventurous spirit of ACG.
Every detail of the jacket was thoughtfully conceived based on research and prototyping. Nike ACG designers in the Nike Sports Research Lab first identified the spots where trail runners most need cold protection and moisture venting through a detailed body-mapping system. Researchers and athletes then spent hundreds of hours testing the jacket to determine the precise placement of Nike AeroLoft perforations to provide the ideal amount of breathability and warmth.
Protection from the elements was also key to the Lava Loft's thoughtful and technologically forward design. The jacket's orange-and-khaki-coloured outer layer is constructed from a combination of materials that hold up against wet weather conditions, keeping wearers comfortable and dry all day.
Remarkably, all these features are packed into a jacket weighing only 283 grams (approx.). Perhaps the most unique feature of the Lava Loft Jacket is its packability: the jacket easily fits inside its own pocket, displaying the message "Pack it in. Pack it out".
Nike's commitment to groundbreaking technological innovation—achieved through extensive research and testing—goes beyond the Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket. Other examples include the Nike ACG Ultrafly Running Shoe, which underwent more than 13 rounds of testing; the Nike Radical AirFlow, a groundbreaking material technology designed to combat extreme heat affecting runners; and the All Conditions Racing Department, a group of elite athletes dedicated to pressure testing every piece of Nike ACG gear.
The Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket will be released worldwide on Nike.com and at select retailers at the start of 2026.