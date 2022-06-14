How to Manage Pregnancy Aches and Pains With Movement, According to Experts

What's happening: Your round ligament is a rope-like structure that connects the top of your uterus to the inside of your groin on both sides. Your baby's growth stretches the ligament out, which can cause spasms and shooting pain in the groin, vagina or front of your hips, says Nwabuebo. "Often this happens when we are rotating or changing position because the bump in front moves faster than the ligament is allowed to stretch", explains Proulx.



How to deal with it: Supporting that area of your body before rotating or standing can prevent that shooting pain, says Proulx. She recommends "hugging" your bump by pulling in your abdominal muscles or even using your hands to raise up your belly before you rotate, then moving with your shoulders and hips in one line.



Hip flexor stretches can also help. Try lying on your back in bed with both knees bent. Let's say your right side is cranky. Lie close to the right side of your bed and hang your right leg off the side. Take deep breaths in and out for about 30 seconds as you feel a gentle stretch in front of your right hip. If that's not enough, Nwabuebo suggests deepening the stretch by pulling your left knee towards your chest. If needed, change sides and repeat.





Now, what about your actual workout routine? While rest isn't the best medicine for everyday pregnancy aches, now's not the time to push through them when you're exercising either, says Proulx. Try dialling down the intensity, duration and range of motion (even if mentally you want to go hard) to make you way more comfortable, Proulx says.

No matter how you're moving, listen to your body—if there's any "rule" in pregnancy, it's this—and always stop if something doesn't feel good. Exercise should always make you feel better, not worse, and now is no exception.