Nike Athlete: India Sardjoe

India Sardjoe
2022 was the year B-Girl India redefined breaking forever. In just 6 months, B-Girl India changed the game, winning the Dutch, European, and world championships at just 15 years old. And that was just the start.
Last updated: 7 August 2026
2 min read
India Sardjoe
Discipline: Breaking
Nationality: Dutch
Born: 19/05/2006
"I win to grow. It’s how I deal with lows and highlights. The hard work pays off."
Bravery marks India's every twist, turn and roll — she had to learn to stand her ground as the only girl on an all-boys' football team at a young age, and that fearlessness lives with her still. Test her skills at your own risk.
Nike Membership
Unlock
Inspiration & Benefits
Discover more Athletes on the Nike App.