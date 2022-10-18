The Best Nike Sports Bras for Yoga

Whatever the purpose of your yoga practice, finding your flow is the key to any session. Frequently, instructors tell students to settle into a pose as deeply as they feel comfortable—or to modify a complex move to a gentler one.

Finding a customised fit can also apply to yoga attire—and yoga sports bras are no exception, said Tara Sweeney, a Nike sports bra technical designer.

"Don't feel boxed in by how the bras are classified", she said. "If you feel most comfortable doing yoga in a high-support bra rather than a low-support one, then do it".

Sweeney explained that finding the best sports bra for yoga might require trying on a variety of types. "Sports bras aren't one-style-suits-all", she said. Their fit can vary based on your breast size, body type and what level of support you prefer.

Read on to find the best Nike yoga sports bra based on your individual style and comfort preferences.

(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)