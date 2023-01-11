The Best Anorak Jackets by Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
These sporty, water-resistant jackets blend style and function for everyday wear.
Lightweight and functional, anorak jackets have proven to be a wardrobe staple due to their sporty style and comfortable fit.
Nike anoraks come in a variety of lengths—from cropped to mid-thigh styles. Some have retro-inspired looks with bright colours, while others are modern and sleek in all black. Many feature a large kangaroo pocket on the front to keep hands warm or stash essentials.
(Related: Feel Warm All Season in These Plus-Size Jackets by Nike)
For extra versatility, shop lightweight anoraks with features like mesh panelling for added airflow. If you're looking for something warmer, opt for a lined anorak to keep cosy on cold days.
Check out the best Nike anorak jackets for men and women below.
Nike Sportswear Anorak Jackets
Influenced by classic athletic attire like that worn in basketball and track, the Nike Sportswear Collection is made to be worn from sofa to court. Nike Sportswear anoraks are casual, sporty and versatile.
This collection's anorak jackets feature a roomy, oversize fit, ideal for layering and free movement. With functionality playing a key component to every style, some offer a packable hood, while others can be stashed into their own pockets if you need to shed a layer.
Nike ACG Anorak Jackets
With their water-resistant properties, anoraks are built for the outdoors. The Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) anoraks have been designed and tested in the rainiest regions of North America.
(Related: The Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike)
These anoraks use Storm-FIT technology to create a fully waterproof and windproof jacket, durable enough for all adventures. Sealed seams and hook-and-loop cuffs help keep out water, and bungee cords on the hem and neck can cinch tight if the wind picks up.
Nike Dri-FIT Anorak Jackets
Anorak jackets that incorporate Nike Dri-FIT Technology are made from a polyester fabric that is equal parts moisture-wicking and breathable. They're designed for comfort, whether you're working out or relaxing.
Words by Hannah Singleton