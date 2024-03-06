The next leap in basketball innovation: Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2
Product news
With cutting-edge design and technology, the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 by Nike is set to redefine agility on the basketball court.
In step with Nike's culture of innovation, the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 debuted in the autumn of 2022, enabling basketball players to drive their game forwards with technically evolved footwear.
Designed with a new, advanced traction pattern to help players make sharp, quick cuts on the court, this shoe is a testament to Nike's pursuit of helping athletes perform at peak levels.
"Our world-class testing resources at the Nike Sport Research Lab give us the ability to discover new insights into the game and identify the smallest of nuances tied to athlete performance", says Ross Klein, senior creative director, Nike Performance Footwear.
"This helps us push footwear at Nike to always be greater than ever, whether that's in basketball or in any other sport. The G.T. Series is an invitation to dream and to push the boundaries of human potential", Klein says.
First things first, what does Nike G.T. Cut stand for?
The G.T. in the Air Zoom G.T. Cut stands for "Greater Than", embodying Nike's philosophy of constant improvement and pushing the boundaries of athlete potential. This series is a clear indicator of Nike's dedication to advancing sports technology through innovation.
What is Zoom G.T. Cut 2?
A technological feat engineered to enhance player agility and speed. This shoe is designed for players who create and close space in an instant to help keep defenders off balance. It features an all-new, advanced traction design with a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.
"The G.T. Series is completely untethered from traditional ways of thinking", Klein says. "The traction pattern is one of those elements that was generated at a micro-level insight from the Nike Sport Research Lab after studying the relationship between court and shoe. The teams were able to drive a new innovation that gives the athletes the right amount of friction on court so they can cut faster, rotate quicker and adjust their footwork with enhanced precision".
Is the G.T. Cut 2 better than the 1?
Absolutely. The newer model builds on the strengths of its predecessor with significant enhancements that address athlete feedback. A refined heel shape offers a more secure fit, while the carved-out midsole reduces weight without compromising performance. The addition of a Zoom Air unit in the heel, inspired by player insights, further underscores Nike's commitment to listening and evolving, as does a drop-in React foam sockliner.
Does the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 fit true to size?
They run a bit small. To ensure a comfortable, secure fit right out of the box, it's recommended to order half a size up.
As for Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 colourways, two are available for men and two for women—at a retail price of $170 on Nike.com and at selected retailers.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke