      Nike Black Friday women's clothing: work out the way you want to

      In a training rut? Let Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals be the motivation you need to get moving. You'll find sleek running tights and matching gym outfits, as well as supportive sports bras designed to fit like a second skin during low- or high-impact exercise. Our chill-beating base layers take the shiver out of leaving the house in the winter—helping you hit performance highs when the temperature is low.

      Of course, it's not all running PBs and press-ups. We've got relaxed pieces for off-duty days and cosy loungewear in our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale. Choose from colourful joggers and matching hoodies alongside graphic tees. Looking for a sports jersey? Ours keep you cool and dry on the pitch, no matter how hard you play. Cropped, slim-fitting or oversized—you can find your own groove.

      When you have to face the elements, do it in style—thanks to Nike Black Friday deals on women's coats and jackets. Explore high-tech training jackets that are breathable and sweat-wicking, plus rain-proof, padded coats that keep you snug.