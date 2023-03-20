Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      AED 349
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      AED 289
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      AED 379
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      AED 599
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      AED 599
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      AED 999
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      AED 149
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      AED 189
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      AED 329
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      AED 379
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      AED 319
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      AED 329
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Rafa
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Rafa Men's Tennis Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Rafa
      Men's Tennis Jacket
      AED 479
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      AED 449
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
      AED 249
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      AED 99
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      AED 319
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      AED 319
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      AED 599
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's Tennis Top
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's Tennis Top
      AED 219
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      AED 449
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      AED 179
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.