Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Oversized
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      AED 379
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      AED 449
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      AED 399
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Full-Zip Graphic Training Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Full-Zip Graphic Training Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Cropped Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Velour Cropped Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      AED 399
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
      AED 379
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      AED 379
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Jacquard Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Jacquard Top
      AED 599
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      AED 369
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket
      AED 549
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      AED 329
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
      AED 399
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      AED 399
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Crew
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Crew
      AED 399
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      AED 379
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      AED 579
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      AED 399
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      AED 289
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      AED 429
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Men's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Men's Hoodie
      AED 699
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      AED 549
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      AED 379

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.