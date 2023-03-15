Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      AED 289
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      AED 289
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      AED 499
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      AED 129
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      AED 389
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      AED 219
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      AED 169
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      AED 389
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      AED 269
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      AED 389
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      AED 499
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      AED 169
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      AED 149
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      AED 129
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French terry Fitted Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French terry Fitted Trousers (Extended Size)
      AED 219
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      AED 219
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      AED 229
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      AED 299
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      AED 149
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      AED 499
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      AED 219
      Portugal Strike
      Portugal Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      AED 269
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      AED 289
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      AED 489