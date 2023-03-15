Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      AED 289
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      AED 289
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      AED 389
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      AED 219
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      AED 389
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      AED 389
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      AED 269
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      AED 149
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French terry Fitted Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French terry Fitted Trousers (Extended Size)
      AED 219
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      AED 229
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      AED 289
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      AED 219
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls' Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      AED 579
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      AED 149
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      AED 289
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      AED 119
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Trousers
      AED 419
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      AED 269
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      AED 319
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      AED 249
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Joggers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Joggers (Extended Size)
      AED 219
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      AED 229
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      AED 129
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      AED 449