Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Dance Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      AED 189
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      AED 149
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      AED 129
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      AED 149
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      AED 219
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      AED 189
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      AED 169
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      AED 129
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      AED 189
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      AED 289
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      AED 189
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Dance Trousers