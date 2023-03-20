Portugal away kits 2022/2023: support in style
When your team's playing the opposition, show your support in our Portugal away kits. We've got all the latest strips for the season ahead—discover jerseys for adults, teens and toddlers. Each one will give you a pro-inspired look, taking style cues from the players on the pitch so everyone can rep their team's colours.
So, how do our Portugal away shirts perform under pressure? The fabrics put in just as much work as you do. Dri-FIT technology wicks away moisture from the skin to keep you cool and dry, no matter how hard you're training or cheering.
If you've got a favourite player on the squad, why not go for a personalised Portugal away jersey? Add your frontrunner's name and number to the back, or go for something unique by choosing your own text. Plus, as part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign, our Portugal away kits are now made with more sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester.