Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Dance Trainers & Shoes

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE
      Women's Shoes
      AED 599
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      AED 489
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      AED 629
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      AED 449
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      AED 599
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoe
      AED 599
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      AED 679
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Men's Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory
      Women's Shoes
      AED 599
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Women's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Women's Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      AED 289
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      AED 499
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      AED 369
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      AED 679
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      AED 369
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoe
      AED 579
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      AED 579
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      AED 369
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      AED 599
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      AED 449
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      AED 829
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8
      Men's Shoes
      AED 729
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      AED 419
      Related Stories

      Dance trainers: unleash your potential

      Whatever dance style you're passionate about, our dance trainers give you the support you need to perform your freshest moves with confidence. Dance shoes with grippy textured soles keep you grounded during challenging routines, while cushioned insoles combine essential protection for your joints with a lightweight feel. Look out for our Nike Air units that absorb impact and help power your next leap or step.

      Because every dancer is different, our dance sneakers come in a choice of ankle lengths to ensure your optimum fit. Low-rise styles combine soft padded collars with a minimal profile for maximum freedom of movement. Looking for extra support? Opt for high tops that help your foot and ankle move as one unit.

      When it's performance time, you want to look and feel your best. Our collection of Nike dance shoes has designs ranging from simple and understated to bold and dramatic, so you can make a statement with every step. White dance trainers keep your style timeless, while black options go with everything. Or you can add a fresh pop of colour with vibrant shades.