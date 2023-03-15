Skip to main content
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      AED 449
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      AED 649
      Nike Repel Miler
      Nike Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      AED 399
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      AED 599
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket
      AED 549
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      AED 549
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      AED 429
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      AED 499
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      AED 549
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      AED 999
      Nike Pro Therma-FIT
      Nike Pro Therma-FIT Men's Full-Zip Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Therma-FIT
      Men's Full-Zip Hooded Jacket
      AED 529
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      AED 449
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      AED 419
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      AED 349
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      AED 449
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Women's Parka
      AED 1,849
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      AED 649
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Women's Downfill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Downfill Running Gilet
      AED 749
      Nike Sportswear NSW
      Nike Sportswear NSW Women's Parka
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear NSW
      Women's Parka
      AED 769
      Nike Sportswear Down-Fill
      Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Women's Parka
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear Down-Fill
      Women's Parka
      AED 999
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      AED 469
      Jordan Flight Renegade
      Jordan Flight Renegade Women's Jacket
      Jordan Flight Renegade
      Women's Jacket
      AED 1,249
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Shield
      Nike Shield Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Shield
      Women's Running Jacket
      AED 579

      Winter jackets and gilets: deals on tough outerwear

      Check out our Nike Black Friday winter coats promo now. Our winter jackets and gilets combine water-repellent protection with lightweight fabrics to keep you warm and dry in tough conditions. Longer coats with hoods offer full protection from the weather. And when you're warming up for a training session, pick out a shorter gilet style that leaves your arms free.

      Whether you're tearing up the track, training hard or heading to the gym, our quality kit will keep you going – no matter what the weather's like. And with full-length zippers and hoods, it's easy to adjust the level of coverage. Mesh linings ensure breathability, while zip-up pockets are ideal for keeping your valuables secure.

      Want to look your best while you train? Our coats and cover-ups come in both understated and bold styles. Simple monochrome pieces with discreet branding let you keep your vibe on the down-low. Meanwhile, bright colours make a statement. With our winter jackets Nike Black Friday sale now on, it's the perfect time to upgrade your coat.