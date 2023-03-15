Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      AED 319
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Women's Training Shorts
      AED 179
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      AED 129
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      AED 129
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      AED 179
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      AED 199
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      AED 129
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      AED 129
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      AED 249
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      AED 389
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      AED 499
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      AED 179
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      AED 179
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      AED 379
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      AED 229
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      AED 449
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      AED 149
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      AED 329
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      AED 349
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      AED 649
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Women's T-Shirt
      AED 219
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      AED 219
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      AED 199
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Engineered Running Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Women's Engineered Running Tank
      AED 319

      School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport


      Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.


      Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.


      Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.