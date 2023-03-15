Black trainers for infants: the right start
Start them on the right foot with our black trainers for infants, babies and toddlers. We make shoes with high-performance materials to keep little feet supported—taking them from crawling to walking with ease. Durable traction, breathable uppers and super-soft foam give maximum comfort. Plus, all of this is wrapped up in iconic style features that will make grown-ups jealous.
We've focused on game-changing details for parents like elastic laces and Nike FlyEase technology. The extra-wide openings allow little feet to slip right in, so you can get shoes on and off lightning fast. At Nike, you'll also find black trainers for infants that deliver loads of cushioning. Plus, our grippy soles are designed to keep them steadier on their feet.
Don't let the rain and cold stop play—our practical black trainers for toddlers are built for any weather. Look out for options crafted from moulded black neoprene to keep tiny toes dry, or try winter-ready slip-on boots with cosy fleece linings and traction. With these durable details, little ones can move outdoors with confidence.