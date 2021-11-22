Step up and take on your run in soft comfort. The Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Trousers are made with details like sweat-wicking technology and press studs to keep your gear close. A tapered fit means they won't get in your way. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
5 Stars
zooropa - 22 Nov 2021
Very comfortable... ideal for most sporting activities and true to size (S). Poor choice of colours... would be nice to see a navy blue (obsidian or blue void) colour option.