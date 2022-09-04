Skip to main content
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Baby and Toddler Shoe

      AED 319

      Your little baller can rule the kicks game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood as a legend of street style.

      • Colour Shown: White/Total Orange/Black
      • Style: DA4088-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over AED 750.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (14)

      3.6 Stars

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 Sept 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 Jun 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is

      • Can’t get them tight enough

        marinam849093006 - 02 Feb 2022

        Just bought them.. very disappointed my sons feet slipped right out could not make them tight enough to stay on.