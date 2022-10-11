Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra

      AED 219

      Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
      Red Bark/Red Bark/Brown
      White/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle

      For the adventurers who travel the world with nothing but the bare necessities strapped to their backs. The ones who aren't afraid to repeat outfits and know their style. Enjoy all-day support without sacrificing comfort in the Alate Minimalist Sports Bra, offering a unique padding experience, fully adjustable straps and a low-profile design that goes with everything. With soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this bra keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Style: DM0526-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S
      • Model height: 5'11" (180cm approx.)
      • Model bust: 34" (86cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel
      • Light support: feels like a soft hug with plenty of freedom

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over AED 750.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

