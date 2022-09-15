Power through each rep in the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, redesigned to bring support and stability to your every move. It's lighter than previous versions, so you can hit your fastest pace during circuit training and HIIT. With Zoom Air cushioning and flexibility underfoot, it keeps you ready for every lunge, step and jump.
3 Stars
maggie923557341 - 15 Sept 2022
Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.
Littlemollie - 14 Jul 2022
I bought these only had them on twice and noticed the stitching all coming away not great quality