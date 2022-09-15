Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3

      Women's Training Shoes

      AED 349
      AED 629
      44% off

      Power through each rep in the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, redesigned to bring support and stability to your every move. It's lighter than previous versions, so you can hit your fastest pace during circuit training and HIIT. With Zoom Air cushioning and flexibility underfoot, it keeps you ready for every lunge, step and jump.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Burnt Sunrise/Anthracite/Phantom
      • Style: DJ8650-018

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over AED 750.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (2)

      3 Stars

      • Best ever

        maggie923557341 - 15 Sept 2022

        Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.

      • Comfortable

        Littlemollie - 14 Jul 2022

        I bought these only had them on twice and noticed the stitching all coming away not great quality