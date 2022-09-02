Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric, plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle. The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning.
4.7 Stars
Sel8 - 02 Sept 2022
I bought these trainers for the gym and suppose they have been good for that use. Have felt comfortable, however rubbed at the back to start with. My issue with them is they don't look as good as I thought, the front looks quite wide. Maybe better suited to slim feet, so may be that. Also they have a squeek when you walk. I wouldn't say worth the price they are just because they don't look as great as same other trainers on.
Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Jul 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
Shonz - 05 Jun 2022
I bought this a month ago and I’m enjoying it , my feet have never felt better