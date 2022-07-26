Skip to main content
      Nike Air Trainer 1

      Men's Shoes

      AED 599

      The original cross trainer from '87 now lets you cross the city centre without a hitch. Details like a forefoot strap add retro appeal, leather breaks in beautifully, and if that's not enough, Air cushioning keeps you comfortable on long outings. So where will you take your Trainers?

      • Colour Shown: White/Medium Grey/Black
      • Style: DM0521-100

      • Great shoe. Retro Style. Need more colorways!

        AndrewH829331448 - 26 Jul 2022

        Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!

        3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 22 Jun 2022

        Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.