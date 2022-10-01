Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 270

      Older Kids' Shoes

      AED 679

      Highly Rated
      Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Midnight Navy/Metallic Silver
      Smoke Grey/Black/White/Hyper Pink
      White/Black/Siren Red/Medium Ash
      Black/Bright Spruce/Barely Volt/White
      Summit White/Amethyst Wave/White/Metallic Red Bronze
      White/Metallic Silver/White
      Black/Anthracite/White
      Black/Game Royal/Light Bone/White

      Nike's first lifestyle Air Max shoe is everything you imagined with the Nike Air Max 270. What we love most (for obvious reasons): the BIG, bold wraparound 270 Air unit to showcase our greatest technology everywhere you go.

      • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
      • Style: 943345-103

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over AED 750.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (64)

      4.6 Stars

      • Good 👍

        MonicaG411656550 - 01 Oct 2022

        Very comfortable

      • White Nike Air Max 270

        Danip77 - 17 Aug 2022

        These are great. Have been wearing the 270s for a few years now, I have alot of the different colours and they are my favourite gym shoes.

      • Really nice!!

        4d04f998-7378-46c8-9c58-d66e99c0404d - 08 Jul 2022

        My daughter loves these, very comfortable, stylish and makes her taller . Usual size is 2.5, ordered size 3.5 from previous reviews correctly stating to go up a size. I am considering ordering a pair for my son too.