Classic? Check. Streamlined? Check. Ready for anything? Check, check, check. This AF-1 remakes an icon into a chic addition to your daily rotation. Reduced height and padding around the ankle results in a sleeker silhouette, while soft, textured leather feels premium and breaks in beautifully.
Free standard delivery on orders over AED 750.
5 Stars
raiedhaha - 27 May 2022
So I saved up enough money to buy them for my sister she absolutely loves it she says they are very fashionable and comfortable I would def recommend it looks very good too she got some compliments from them