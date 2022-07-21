Crafted with precision, the Nike Air Force 1 Luxe refreshes the b-ball icon. Its crisp leather in the upper features the perfect shine. Stitching along the midsole adds an artisan touch while the rugged tread on the outsole nods to your favourite city boots.
4.7 Stars
Tarik399726698 - 21 Jul 2022
I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.
15037860987 - 21 Jun 2022
I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.
M A. - 13 Jan 2022
They take some getting use to. Very rigid sole and quite heavy. Couple of days of wearing and they are getting better on the foot. Size is very generous normally wear 10 but I reason they are half a size to big. Strange shape at the top of the leather where you lace up and this does dig in to ankle. Look great though.