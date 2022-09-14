The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball icon that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.
4.8 Stars
Daku - 14 Sept 2022
First AF1s and not disappointed
Hellbell - 27 Jul 2022
Very comfy, love the black as everyone wears white and these are really smart. Like the chunkier sole, looks great with rollup jeans, dress, baggy jeans… Being leather they will last ages, waterproofed them as well.
Bob27 - 24 Jul 2022
Very comfy and smart.would go with the White as it looks better.