Take the Nike ACG Moc 3.5 on your next outdoor adventure with reliable, trail-ready traction.Designed and tested in Oregon, it has a light, comfortable upper and rubber grip where it's needed to keep you treading confidently on your path.
Chris - 18 Jul 2022
The Nike ACG Moc 3.5, as the “.5” moniker suggests, is an iterative update to the ACG 3.0. Most of the features found on the 3.0 have stayed largely the same, but some changes I’ve noticed include a quilted ripstop upper now with a parallelogram- or diamond-shaped pattern instead of the previous triangle-shaped pattern on the 3.0, a revised heel strap that now sits more flush with the shoe, a change to the front mudguard now being made of what feels like a synthetic suede, and more use of Nike’s recycled "Grind" rubbers on the front and rear portions of the outsole. There do not appear to be any visible changes to the outsole traction pattern. Outside of those changes, the ACG Moc 3.5 continues to be a great, versatile slip-on shoe (thus the “moc” name) that’s comfortable to be used for a wide-variety of casual uses, including running errands around town or lounging around the house (or around a campfire). Its cushioning is a touch on the firmer end but not overly so, and its light weight thanks to its construction materials means my feet don’t experience any fatigue after long days wearing them. The 3.5 is also pretty easy to clean thanks to its ripstop upper, so it can definitely be used in wetter weather. This is NOT a hiking or performance shoe and should not be used for such purposes. So, all in all, the ACG Moc 3.5 is a great, all around lounging/house shoe that is easy to slip on, fairly durable, and stays comfortable to wear for hours.
Connor - 17 Jul 2022
This is a comfortable and practicable shoe, great for long car rides or traveling through airports. The shoe fit true to size, but the fit was also a little on the looser end and non-restrictive. Thus making it comfy for travel, but I wouldn't wear these shoes for any exercise beyond just a brisk walk or light workout. Additionally, what these shoes have in practicality they lack in fashion sense. These are most definitely the shoes I would wear to the grocery store or run errands; however, I would not wear these out on a date or on a night out with friends at the pub. I'd recommend grabbing a pair for your regular run-about as the price is quite reasonable.
James T - 12 Jul 2022
I can wear this all day long. Comfort is key and the easy to slip on and off ACG Moc 3.5s hits all the right notes in a daily wearable shoe that can be worn in many different situations. Overall weight is light and airy. The quilted upper is soft and breathable. The outsole is grippy, the recycle sprinkled materials adds a bit of pop to a standard neutral black and white. The shoe is perfect for city life, light outdoor activities, around the house, running errands and chilling around the campsite. I am true-to-size 11.5 and I would recommend sizing up due to the toe box being slightly cramped, but the airy quilted upper has some stretch so it doesn’t bother me too much if at all.