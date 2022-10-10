Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Whether your goal is to reset a world record or simply out-run your personal best, race-day victories begin in training. The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% delivers measurable benefits to help you run more efficiently while bridging the gap between everyday training runs and racing.
"To help your body get ready for racing, this is a shoe to help you train for speed", says Elliott Heath, Nike Product Manager. "The idea behind NEXT% is the idea of continuously getting better".
A Running Shoe with Record-breaking DNA
Fuelled by insights from the world's fastest athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, we developed the Tempo NEXT% based on learnings from our premiere racing shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. Watch the film to learn more about our incredible journey with athletes, designers and innovators in making the Tempo NEXT%.
Exceptional Energy Return
Two Zoom Air pods under the forefoot provide efficient energy return and responsiveness as you run. Although Zoom Air is a long-standing Nike innovation, in the Tempo NEXT% we've isolated the pods from the surrounding foam, which allows runners to experience greater energy return.
Propulsive Feel
A full-length plate in the midsole helps stabilise the Zoom Air pods while also providing a propulsive feel with every stride. The difference between this plate and those in our racing shoes is that the one in the Tempo NEXT% isn't as rigid, which allows your foot to build strength over the course of training.
Above: Ruth Chepngetich – World Champion, Marathon
Responsive Durability
The midsole of the Tempo NEXT% contains ZoomX foam in the forefoot and React foam in the heel. The result is a one-two punch of responsiveness and energy return up front with superior cushioning and durability where you need it most.
FlyEase
The Tempo NEXT% is available in a FlyEase model that features a collapsible heel for a quick and easy hands-free entry suitable for runners of all abilities. The lace-free design also includes a one-handed tighten and loosen mechanism.
Lightweight, Breathable Flyknit Upper
Using seamless construction methods, the Flyknit upper of the Tempo NEXT% is lightweight and provides a secure, breathable fit. An integrated tongue stays in place once it's tightened, while an offset lacing system allows for natural movement as you run.