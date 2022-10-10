Find Your Fast Chapter 3: Nike Running's Guide to Racing

"Running is physical. It takes movement. But the most movement happens in the mind", says running sage and marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge. "Running makes your mind strong. If your mind is strong, you can do what others say is impossible".



Getting your mind in shape for a big race is just as (if not more) crucial than being physically prepared. "You have to get to the starting line physically healthy, emotionally healthy, mentally healthy. If one of those things is injured, you're not going to run as best as you can", says Nike Running Head Coach, Chris Bennett. From practising mindfulness, breathing exercises and learning that race-day jitters are often just misplaced excitement, you can strengthen your mind to accomplish what your legs can't do alone.



Check out the 'The Big Day Run with Headspace' Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App for smart tips on mentally preparing for race day.