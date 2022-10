AED 479.00

Nike's early-2000s Co.Jp era (Concept Japan) birthed a variety of classic colourways for the legendary Dunk silhouette. One of the most coveted is the 'Viotech' iteration, named after the vibrant purple hue seen in the multi-colour finish that energised the former Japan exclusive. Now returning for the first time since 2013, the unique colourway jump-started an era that saw the Dunk become a cultural icon.