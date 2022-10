While using existing Nike catalogs from 1997, we showcase some of the late 90’s most profound basketball footwear and apparel products. Silhouettes from the Jordan Brand such as Air Jordan XII and Air Jumpman Pro, to Nike Basketball’s Air Bakin, Air Zoom Flight Five and the Air Rise Uptempo are shown. In this offering, we also take a look at apparel from the Jordan Brand and Nike Basketball 1997 collections.