  • Help
Nike SNKRS Web
Nike SNKRS Web

Behind the Design

Dunk Low Disrupt

We reached out to NSW Womens Designers Melusine Dieudonne and Designer Arielle Ebenholtz to find out what inspired this new Dunk model, designed with her in mind.
Press play above to watch.

Disabled flag: SNKRS_flagging_enabled_example