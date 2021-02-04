FPAR views garments, like T-shirts, as their "media" and jacking the media is one of their ways to express their creativity. This approach is evident throughout the details in the FPAR Dunk. The messages "Don't follow me" (left) and "I'm lost too" (right) are featured on the Swoosh, while the back of the shoe tongue reveals "Trust No One". These words reflect Nishiyama's philosophy that "There's no direction of where you should go, you find out which way you want to go and that becomes your own path—as we all do". It may well represent not only his own values, but those of skaters worldwide.