AED 699.00

First released in 1990 as Nike's premier running shoe and initially dubbed the Air Max 3, the Air Max 90 was a staple deeply rooted within nineties' subcultures and later became a mainstream favourite. As the Air Max 90 approaches its 30th Anniversary, Nike has teamed up with global streetwear pioneers Undefeated to pay homage to this icon. Combining the colours and flavour of the era with premium yet simple materials, this Air Max 90 is made to be worn.