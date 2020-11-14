AED 749.00

The Air Max 90 has always been synonymous with Moscow’s subcultures of graffiti artists, rappers and football fans since the early ’00s. And now its latest incarnation, the Air Max 90 ‘Moscow’ stays true to its roots while saluting the urban DNA of Russia’s fastest-moving city.



Just like this year’s AM90 Recraft silhouette, the Air Max 90 ‘Moscow’ features the OG’s flatter profile, a centre seam and adapted Swoosh with a slightly lower mudguard for a more dynamic look. Smoke Grey evokes the capital’s unforgettable architecture, while silver detailing adds a futuristic vibe. Iconic Infrared and Laser Blue pops of colour combine as a pair for the first time to express Moscow’s flashing car lights and trains, underground signs and neon billboards. ‘Speed’ and ‘City’ embossed on the mudguards make the shoe Moscow’s — all put together with premium leather overlays plus a reflective vamp and collar to shine bright through longer nights.