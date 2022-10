AED 979.00

Originally released in 1997, MJ wore the Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" during some of the biggest moments of his title run that season. Remember his winning shot in Game 1 in the Finals? Or his 39 point performance in the championship-clinching Game 6 victory? It's all embedded in the history of this legendary Air Jordan 12 makeup. Completing the tumbled leather upper, the back heel tab embroidery has a definitive message for anyone lacing up this beloved Jordan Brand style: "Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever."

SKU: CT8013-006