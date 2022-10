AED 889.00

A singular silhouette and bold colour blocking make the Air Jordan 12 stand out amongst MJ's signature models. But the design is about more than aesthetics—its premium materials and tall mudguard make it one of Tinker Hatfield's most durable creations. This colourway features a genuine leather upper of dyed indigo blue, as well as matte-finished, metal eyelets. The release also honours the design's heritage with throwback packaging.