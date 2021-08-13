AED 779.00

It's the rare sneaker that satisfies the "rule of three"—sometimes, having three minds is greater than one. In the case of Jordan Brand, Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design, it was a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1—a model both the Houston rapper and the Japanese designer have tapped for past Jordan Brand link-ups.

Their Air Jordan 1 Low colourway comes in familiar colour blocking schemes, but with special touches only Scott and Fujiwara could've conjured up. On top of an aged midsole with matching Sail laces, fresh Military Blue accents the heel, collar and insole, providing a new flavour for a classic make-up. And no need for double-takes at the Sail Swoosh—it's indeed backwards—now a signature Scott touch for his Air Jordan 1 designs.

But if anyone on the street rubbernecks while you're rocking this collab, they'll know who's responsible: Cactus Jack and Fragment Design logos are embossed on the left and right heels, respectively, leaving their modern marks on this time-tested silhouette.

SKU: DM7866-140