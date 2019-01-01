Easy-entry footwear systems designed to help athletes put on and secure their shoes—with zero compromise to fit and performance.
FlyEase is a new standard in universal design. We’re reimagining the best of Nike footwear to expand access and unlock benefits for all athletes*.
Lock it Down
Adjustable straps make it easy to tighten or remove your shoe with one hand.
No Laces Necessary
Open or close the shoe in one fluid motion for a laceless fit.
Get in and Go
Fold down the heel to open up the shoe—certain models have a magnetized heel, so it’ll stay open while you step in.
Guiding the Future of Design
Nike FlyEase footwear starts with a clear design philosophy: create smarter and better footwear for athletes of all abilities. To be classified as Nike FlyEase, footwear must meet at least two out of three design criteria: