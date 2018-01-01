ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

SIGN UP TO GET THE LATEST FROM NIKECOURT

SIGN UP
TopMenu_Background.jpg
P1.jpg

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING Get Stronger On Court With The Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

P2.jpg

GENERATE
POWER Start a few metres from the net, facing
it holding the medicine ball in both
hands with a firm grip. Ensure knees
are slightly bent. Begin by rotating the
upper body back as you prepare to
throw the ball. Explosive movement
is key here to ensure your throw has
power and length.

1

P3.jpg

THROW
WITH FORCE Then pivot with your torso and
extend your arms throwing the ball
as far as possible. Rotating your
body through the ball is crucial.
Incorporating this into your warm up
will allow you to build coordination,
power and balance - all essential
attributes to a strong game.

2

white-bar_1600x200.jpg

“USING A MEDICINE BALL WILL HELP YOU TO PERFECT TECHNIQUE.” Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy

SHOP_DT_STRENGTH.jpg

GEAR UP AND IMPROVE
ON-COURT STRENGTH Perfect practice needs the best equipment,
whatever the surface. Elevate your game in
the right equipment and make this season
your strongest.

MENS_NC_SP17_DESKTOP_AUSTRALIAN_OPEN_13.jpg

TENNIS SHOES

TENNIS CLOTHING & GEAR

FEATURED

TRENDING

Loading