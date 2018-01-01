MIDSOLEArticulated drop-in Lunarlon and
FIND YOUR HYPERFEELChoose the Hyperfeel model that elevates your skate style.
JANOSKI HYPERFEELArticulated drop-in Lunarlon sockliner provides
lightweight heel cushioning and enhanced
boardfeel. Internal bootie for full foot lockdown.
Medium density web outsole tread offers
flexibility and multi-directional grip.
BRUIN HYPERFEELArticulated drop-in PU sockliner provides
enhanced heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Internal elastic tongue straps for midfoot
lockdown. Medium density web outsole tread
offers flexibility and multi-directional grip.
KOSTON 3 HYPERFEELArticulated drop-in Lunarlon and Zoom sockliner
for pinnacle heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide superior
midfoot lockdown. Thin web outsole tread offers
lightweight flexibility and signature grip.